The flu vaccination campaign launched on Monday morning when both the Chief Minister and Dr Krish Rawal were vaccinated by Infection Control nurse, Nathan Lightbody. This is the largest vaccination campaign in Gibraltar’s history and aims to avoid the “disastrous results” of Covid-19 and the flu circulating this winter.

To prevent a scenario where the Gibraltar Health Authority could become “easily overwhelmed” with flu and Covid-19 cases, the Government is encouraging people to get their flu vaccine this winter.