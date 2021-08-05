Football Academy launched removing clubs hold on under 5 players

The Gibraltar FA has announced its football academy, a much awaited new initiative aimed at the development of young footballers in Gibraltar.

“For the first time ever, all new youth football intakes (under 5 category) will now register with the Gibraltar Football Academy instead of with our Member Clubs,” announced the Gibraltar FA this Thursday.

The move is understood will be a first step towards establishing the academy across grassroots football and is understood will lead the way to other categories coming under the academy in the future after years of discussions behind the scenes as to the best way to develop grassroots football in Gibraltar into the future. It is also the first step taken which removes the hold by clubs on junior and youth football, where players have registered via clubs in previous seasons. For some clubs this becoming a revenue stream for them.

In the latest announcement the Gibraltar FA has outlined how the Gibraltar Football Academy will work.

“The Gibraltar FA, and its Club Members believe that every child should have the right to participate without pressure, as well as the opportunity to fulfil their footballing potential and this will now become a reality with the Gibraltar Football Academy which will provide our young footballers with a fun, safe and inclusive environment in which to learn the basics of our game.

“The Academy will run throughout the year in line with holidays and the academic year and will be open for all children entering into Reception or Year 1 this coming September.

“The Academy has been created as part of the Gibraltar FA’s commitment to our youth and as part of the Association’s concept of the game as a fun and educational experience for children. The Academy is the product of a year-long collaborative process between the Association, Gibraltar’s football clubs and other stakeholders within the football community.”

Registration for the Gibraltar Football Academy will be open as of August 16 and will be done via the Gibraltar FA’s online platforms. More information on this will follow in due course on their official website and through their social media platforms.

Ivan Robba, Gibraltar FA General Secretary, said following this Thursday’s announcement,

“The establishment of the Academy is a hugely important step forward for youth football in Gibraltar. It marks a shift in focus to one of learning and enjoyment, something all of us involved in Gibraltarian football have been striving to achieve for many years. I am particularly pleased that the Academy is the outcome of the work carried out over the past year in close co-operation with our Clubs, who have always been instrumental in youth football. This shows everyone that the football community, as one, is pulling in the same direction to ensure our children and our children’s children can continue to learn and enjoy the game we love in a safe, comfortable environment”.