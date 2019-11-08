Football - Boca sign new technical team
Boca Gibraltar this week announced the signing of a new Sports Department of the club. In an official announcement on social media, the club announced the arrival of Joaquin Poveda as Sports Director, Francisco Ruiz as Technical Secretary and Antonio Relaño as Legal Advisor. Poveda arrives after a spell with Intercity, a third division side...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here