Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Football deciding its next step

By Stephen Ignacio
12th March 2020

The Gibraltar FA is presently following closely the decision by the international governing bodies after UEFA called a meeting of its stakeholders to decide what further steps will be taken in the coming weeks.
In a communique issued by UEFA’s media office its states that ’in the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of Covid-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.“
“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.”
The Gibraltar FA have maintained constant vigilance on the latest news holding daily meetings to discuss changes.
Further communication will be made following those meetings.
Already basketball has suspended all matches with GABBA this Thursday morning confirming its decision following a decision by the international governing body. Other team sports are expected to follow.
In the meantime the Malta FA have today announced that all matches across all categories in Malta will be played behind closed doors. Gibraltar is due to play a friendly in Malta at the end of the month.
‘The Malta Football Association announces that, with immediate effect, all football and futsal matches organised by the Association in Malta and Gozo in all categories will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure in response to growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus.’

