Thu 25th Jun, 2020

Football getting ready for Gibraltar's EU exit

By Stephen Ignacio
25th June 2020

Gibraltar's football could be among the first sectors who are aiming to try and benefit from a Gibraltar exit from the EU. With the sport looking at ways of increasing its financial stability and reducing its costs among one of the key areas discussed among officials is ways of tapping into new player markets which...

