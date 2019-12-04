Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Football - GFLA waits for meeting

By Stephen Ignacio
4th December 2019

A meeting between the Gibraltar FA and the Gibraltar Football League Association, which was expected to take place earlier this week was postponed according to GFLA sources. The meeting would have been the first since the new GFLA representative board was formed with three independent members heading the association that represents league clubs in Gibraltar....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

‘No stone unturned, literally’ as detectives search Trafalgar Cemetery for Simon Parkes

Tue 3rd Dec, 2019

Local News

Police renew search for sailor who went missing in 1986

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Great view, but pity about the plants

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Football - GFLA waits for meeting

4th December 2019

Sports
Football - Ribas faces battle with clubs in 2020

4th December 2019

Sports
Waterpolo - Gib waterpolo team at IV Trofeo de Navidad Ciudad de Santa Ursula

4th December 2019

Sports
Latest basketball results

4th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019