Football League champions to partner with Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Gibraltar football league champions Lincoln Red Imps, who played this Tuesday afternoon open their Champions League campaign against Azerbaijan champions Qarabagh announced a partnership with Cancer Relief Gibraltar for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

“As previously announced, all proceeds made from next Tuesday's clash with Qarabag will be donated to the charity. Cancer Relief Gibraltar will also have their logo printed on the sleeve for our European and Domestic games this season. We will also have collection tins around the stadium if the public would like to make a donation to this wonderful and hard working charity.”

Elton Duarte, Club Director, commented on the partnership - "To team up with Cancer Relief Gibraltar, especially in such a significant milestone in their 40th Anniversary year, for the Club is very important and honoured to do so. “With our partnership we are fully committed to raise as much awareness for the group as possible so they can continue to prosper and thrive with their commitments and extraordinary work that they do for our community on a daily basis.” “With this in mind, we shall be taking advantage of our first home game of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers this coming Tuesday to kick of this awareness campaign and of which all gate proceeds will be donated to the group."

Cancer Relief CEO, Gráinne McKenna, had this to say on the partnership - "Cancer Relief is extremely excited about Lincoln Red Imps becoming one of our official supporters for our 40th anniversary year. At Cancer Relief, we offer support to anyone affected by cancer in our community and provide a range of services to help those affected by cancer to live life to the full. This iniative, driven by Lincoln Red Imps, is invaluable in terms of increasing awareness of the work we do and helping us reach those who may need our support. All of us at Cancer Relief would like to say a huge thank you to Lincoln Red Imps for their support."

Lincoln Red Imps, who lost in the final seconds of their first leg tie (see full report here) supported Cancer Relief with advertising banners placed around the perimeter of the pitch. With several hundred watching the match from the stands, and live streaming the partnership provided Cancer Relief with an added exposure within football.