Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Football League to start in August

By Stephen Ignacio
15th July 2024

The Gibraltar football national league will be starting early, according to the latest comments made by the head of referees, Patrick Payas. Speaking to the Gibraltar FA official social media team, he revealed that referees have already started training for the new season, especially considering "there are only four weeks" before the start of the league.

His comments, made last week, were the first official confirmation that the league dates had been decided, with the domestic season set to start earlier than in previous years. Matches are due to be played at the Europa Sports Complex, which will also host the rugby and cricket domestic seasons, as well as two Nations League home ties. The early start should allow for the shared use of the facilities.

This early start will also provide players with additional minutes as they head into their Nations League D campaign, where expectations are high. Having just been relegated from League C, Gibraltar is seen as the favorite in their group, which includes Liechtenstein and San Marino. In past seasons, Gibraltar has started its domestic league campaign late, causing players to enter international competitions at a disadvantage in terms of fitness.

With key players participating in the Champions League and Conference League, and the season starting as early as the second week of August, the transition between European and international matches will be seamless. The domest

Most Read

Local News

Judge laments ‘onerous, costly’ exercise as parking tickets withdrawn for lack of evidence

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Govt condemns unruly behaviour in Camp Bay pool

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Brexit

UK and Spain want to ‘move forward quickly’ on Gib treaty

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Local News

Man jailed 17 months for violent offences

Fri 12th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar grabbed a draw against Hearts in Edinburgh

15th July 2024

Sports
Seb grabs half point in final but England unable to overcome France

15th July 2024

Sports
Macedo grabs herself a record time in Ironman

15th July 2024

Sports
Norway edges Gibraltar in final qualifier match

15th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024