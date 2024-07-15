Football League to start in August

The Gibraltar football national league will be starting early, according to the latest comments made by the head of referees, Patrick Payas. Speaking to the Gibraltar FA official social media team, he revealed that referees have already started training for the new season, especially considering "there are only four weeks" before the start of the league.

His comments, made last week, were the first official confirmation that the league dates had been decided, with the domestic season set to start earlier than in previous years. Matches are due to be played at the Europa Sports Complex, which will also host the rugby and cricket domestic seasons, as well as two Nations League home ties. The early start should allow for the shared use of the facilities.

This early start will also provide players with additional minutes as they head into their Nations League D campaign, where expectations are high. Having just been relegated from League C, Gibraltar is seen as the favorite in their group, which includes Liechtenstein and San Marino. In past seasons, Gibraltar has started its domestic league campaign late, causing players to enter international competitions at a disadvantage in terms of fitness.

With key players participating in the Champions League and Conference League, and the season starting as early as the second week of August, the transition between European and international matches will be seamless. The domest