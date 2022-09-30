Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Sep, 2022

Football leagues kick off as from today with new information services available

By Stephen Ignacio
30th September 2022

The junior and youth football leagues, as well as the men’s senior league will kick off as from today with Victoria Stadium destined to become a hive of activity as from this evening once again.
The return of the domestic youth leagues today will see the Gibraltar FA meet one of its key deadlines in which it set September 30th as the starting date for its youth league for 2022/23.
With the men’s domestic league also starting this evening, these will mean that all leagues across all categories should now be active.
Importantly the start of the leagues will also come with expected news on how fixtures, results and even livestreams will be available.
The Gibraltar FA website has also been updated with youth league fixtures providing a clear information guide for users to follow this seasons action.
The Gibraltar Football League also launched its own website this summer where information is expected to be published regularly for football supporters to follow their teams.

