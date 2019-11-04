Football - Lincoln made it harder for themselves
Lincoln Red Imps, resting players such as Roy Chipolina and Kyle Goldwin walked into the match with many believing that it woudl be an easy encounter in which a high scoreline was more than probable. There were, however, to be frustrated by a Europa Point side whose keeper was certainly the man of the match....
