Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Football - Moreno linked to Liverpool

By Stephen Ignacio
18th March 2024

Gibraltar FA Football Development Manager Jansen Moreno is expected to depart for the UK where he is understood he will be joining Premier League side Liverpool FC as one of their analyst.
Mr Moreno, who arrived in Gibraltar after a successful spell in the Premier League with Huddersfield, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion, was first reported to have been linked to Liverpool FC a month ago with Daily Mail’s Dominic King sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter) with a post stating “Liverpool have targeted Jansen Moreno to be their new head of Opposition Analysis, Moreno is well respected within industry, previously worked at Huddersfield, Noriwhc and is currently with Gibraltar FA.” The post also picked up by The Empire of The Kop, a specialist Liverpool news service created by Liverpool FC supporting professional journalists. The Empire of the Kop noting that “Whilst only working with Liverpool for two months in a voluntary role, it’s interesting to note that Moreno does have prior experience with the Reds dating back to 2010 in a performance analysis internship.”
Although no official comment has come from within the Gibraltar FA, it has been confirmed that Mr Moreno will be departing from his role in the association to take up a new role in England. Officials commenting that this was a great opportunity for Mr Moreno and Gibraltar football as a whole as the experience he will gain will eventually be beneficial for Gibraltar if he were to return to Gibraltar’s football in the future.
Mr Moreno, since his return to Gibraltar has been instrumental in changes that have taken place with Gibraltar’s Youth football, his departure leaving a void within what was a relatively newly formed youth structure which has seen the technical department grow with Scott Wiseman, Arianne Risso, Ashley Thomas, Tiago Costa and Jake Moreno now working within the development of the sport with Operations Director Ian Torrilla overseeing the developments. Although the post of Technical Director has been left vacant since the departure of Desi Curry.

Most Read

Local News

Man charged with attempted murder

Sun 17th Mar, 2024

Local News

Prosecutors must prove criminal intent for importation offences, Court of Appeal says

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Sports

Gibraltar football clubs refused to release players early for International duty

Sun 17th Mar, 2024

Local News

European Commission deletes Gibraltar from ‘high risk’ list after FATF decision

Fri 15th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Sir Bill Cash presses UK Govt on impact of Gib treaty talks on ‘entire UK family’

Mon 18th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar national team departure shrouded in controversy whilst Lithuania prepared for clash days ahead

18th March 2024

Sports
Walking Football - Walking football fun day for Prostrate Cancer support group huge success

18th March 2024

Sports
Padel Tennis - Gibraltar Women grab first victory on debut as national squad

18th March 2024

Sports
Youth Football - Gibraltar U16 struggle in first two matches against Iceland and Lithuania

18th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024