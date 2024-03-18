Football - Moreno linked to Liverpool

Gibraltar FA Football Development Manager Jansen Moreno is expected to depart for the UK where he is understood he will be joining Premier League side Liverpool FC as one of their analyst.

Mr Moreno, who arrived in Gibraltar after a successful spell in the Premier League with Huddersfield, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion, was first reported to have been linked to Liverpool FC a month ago with Daily Mail’s Dominic King sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter) with a post stating “Liverpool have targeted Jansen Moreno to be their new head of Opposition Analysis, Moreno is well respected within industry, previously worked at Huddersfield, Noriwhc and is currently with Gibraltar FA.” The post also picked up by The Empire of The Kop, a specialist Liverpool news service created by Liverpool FC supporting professional journalists. The Empire of the Kop noting that “Whilst only working with Liverpool for two months in a voluntary role, it’s interesting to note that Moreno does have prior experience with the Reds dating back to 2010 in a performance analysis internship.”

Although no official comment has come from within the Gibraltar FA, it has been confirmed that Mr Moreno will be departing from his role in the association to take up a new role in England. Officials commenting that this was a great opportunity for Mr Moreno and Gibraltar football as a whole as the experience he will gain will eventually be beneficial for Gibraltar if he were to return to Gibraltar’s football in the future.

Mr Moreno, since his return to Gibraltar has been instrumental in changes that have taken place with Gibraltar’s Youth football, his departure leaving a void within what was a relatively newly formed youth structure which has seen the technical department grow with Scott Wiseman, Arianne Risso, Ashley Thomas, Tiago Costa and Jake Moreno now working within the development of the sport with Operations Director Ian Torrilla overseeing the developments. Although the post of Technical Director has been left vacant since the departure of Desi Curry.