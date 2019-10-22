Football - Nine-man Europa Point hold out for a draw
Boca Juniors Gibraltar were unable to take advantage of the fact Europa Point had two players sent off. After having gone down 1-0 in the first half, Boca found the net via Cortes Narvaez, only after Europa Point were already one man down. With ten yellow cards shown during the match it seemed inevitable that...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here