Football places it’s support behind vaccination programme

Just twenty four hours after Gibraltar faced one of its worst days in its battle against the spread of the Covid-19 virus the Gibraltar FA have come out in support of the stay at home and vaccination programme.

Under the banner “let’s kick covid out of Gibraltar” the Gibraltar FA posted its call to its members and supporters to support the vaccination programme via its social media platforms.

‘The COVID-19 vaccination programme has begun! There is never a more important time than this for teamwork.’

“Play your part now and in history…

• Protect our elderly & vulnerable

• Protect family and friends

• Protect yourself

“Be vaccination ready! Let’s stand together and build a permanent wall against this awful virus.

Until it is your turn to be vaccinated, stay home and stay safe.

Let’s kick COVID-19 out Gibraltar!”

The call out in support comes as Gibraltar faced the highest number of deaths on a single day due to Covid-19, also coinciding with the rollout of the vaccination programme after its arrival in Gibraltar this weekend.

Among the first person to receive the vaccine on Monday was Gibraltar Football legend Albert Beiso who had turned one hundred in 2020.



