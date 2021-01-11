Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Football places it’s support behind vaccination programme

By Stephen Ignacio
11th January 2021

Just twenty four hours after Gibraltar faced one of its worst days in its battle against the spread of the Covid-19 virus the Gibraltar FA have come out in support of the stay at home and vaccination programme.
Under the banner “let’s kick covid out of Gibraltar” the Gibraltar FA posted its call to its members and supporters to support the vaccination programme via its social media platforms.
‘The COVID-19 vaccination programme has begun! There is never a more important time than this for teamwork.’
“Play your part now and in history…
• Protect our elderly & vulnerable
• Protect family and friends
• Protect yourself
“Be vaccination ready! Let’s stand together and build a permanent wall against this awful virus.
Until it is your turn to be vaccinated, stay home and stay safe.
Let’s kick COVID-19 out Gibraltar!”
The call out in support comes as Gibraltar faced the highest number of deaths on a single day due to Covid-19, also coinciding with the rollout of the vaccination programme after its arrival in Gibraltar this weekend.

Among the first person to receive the vaccine on Monday was Gibraltar Football legend Albert Beiso who had turned one hundred in 2020.


EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

Most Read

Local News

Grim news of four Covid deaths tempers joy of vaccine rollout

Sun 10th Jan, 2021

Local News

First UK food shipment cleared in Algeciras arrives by sea in Gibraltar

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar starts vaccinating against Covid-19

Sun 10th Jan, 2021

Brexit

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Time to take the next step in player development

11th January 2021

Sports
Volleyball tips on Facebook daily

11th January 2021

Sports
‘Make a change’ initiative to support school children launched

10th January 2021

Sports
More athletes raising mental health worries as Tokyo declares state of emergency

8th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021