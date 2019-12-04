Football - Prescott signs for Hampshire’s Brockenhurst
Under 21 Gibraltar youngster Cecil Prescott ws this week signed by Brockenhurst FC. The youngster who played for hampshire sides whilst studying in the UK is awaiting international clearance before being able to play for his new English club. Brockenhurst Football Club is a football club based in Brockenhurst, in the heart of the New...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here