Football resumes tentatively with training under strict guidelines
Football resumed its training sessions under the watchful eye of Gibraltar FA officials and strict guidelines agreed with Public Health Gibraltar and GSLA. Permits were late last week granted by the local authorities for the sport to resume training sessions in order to provide players with a window in which they can return to fitness....
