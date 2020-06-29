Football still awaits an answer as UEFA confirms dates
The Gibraltar FA is understood to still be awaiting a response from the Government of Gibraltar and Public Health on whether international and European club matches will be allowed to be played at the Victoria Stadium. Although the association owns the facilities, as was stated by a Government spokesman following UEFA's announcement of the return...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here