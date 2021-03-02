Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Sports

Football youth training returns as clubs migrate back to Spain

Archive image of youth match during November 2020

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd March 2021

The lifting of restrictions in La Linea and some of its surrounding areas last week has seen local football clubs return to training at facilities in Spain. This, claims sources close to the Gibraltar FA, has seen numerous allocations at the stadium, pre-booked by clubs, going unused during the past days as clubs opt to...

