‘For an artist social isolation is a must’ - Artists in isolation
Artist Ambrose Avellano has been forced to cancel his 13th solo exhibition ‘Avellano – new works 2010-2020’ which was due to open in June this year. He had been working and preparing his next exhibition for some time now working in his studio but when the lockdown came, he took home three of his smaller...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here