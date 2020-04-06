For Beatrice, isolating indoors is made better by painting the outdoors
With Gibraltar in social lockdown, local artist Beatrice Garcia has turned to painting Asian cityscapes as a way of incorporating the bustle of city life back into her life. Beatrice has struggled with the idea of isolation, and to give back to others she will be starting free online art lessons during lockdown. She told...
