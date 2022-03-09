Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Mar, 2022

For Civil Contingencies, a complex logistical challenge to aid refugees

Civil Contingencies Officer Ernest Danino. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
9th March 2022

The war in Ukraine has seen the Gibraltar Government’s Office for Civil Contingencies undertake sensitive, logistical challenges to repatriate Gibraltarians and help refugees. For Civil Contingencies Officer Ernest Danino, aiding Ukrainian refugees and Gibraltarians caught in the war has been emotional, stressful and continues to be an ongoing challenge. He is working on several cases,...

