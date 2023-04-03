For GHA, best healthcare is key driver in medication choices
In providing medication for patients, the GHA’s challenge is to ensure the best possible care while maintaining a close eye on costs, the GHA’s new Chief Pharmacist, Melanie Gordon, said. But it is always healthcare and the best choice for patients that trumps any decision. Managing this is a complex task, with new products becoming...
