For Joe Gingell, new evacuee series is a success

The Putting Names to Faces series by Joe Gingell, in collaboration with this newspaper, has already registered an early success, matching 12 full names in a photo of World War II Gibraltar evacuees in Madeira.

The series calls out to the public to match the people in the photos published in this newspaper with their names.

Last Friday, the Chronicle ran the first photos in the series with Mr Gingell receiving 12 names to match to the photos.

Over the next few months, every Friday, the Chronicle will continue publish a handful of photos from Mr Gingell’s extensive archive in a bid to fill in the gaps.

The photos are of WWII evacuees in Jamaica, London, Madeira and Northern Ireland.

Over the past 12 years, Mr Gingell has researched the evacuation era, gathered more than 2,000 images, and has worked to build a captioned archive of images.

Mr Gingell has raised around £70,000 for charity through the sale of three books detailing Gibraltar’s evacuation history.