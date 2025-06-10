Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

For Joe Gingell, new evacuee series is a success

By Gabriella Peralta
10th June 2025

The Putting Names to Faces series by Joe Gingell, in collaboration with this newspaper, has already registered an early success, matching 12 full names in a photo of World War II Gibraltar evacuees in Madeira.

The series calls out to the public to match the people in the photos published in this newspaper with their names.

Last Friday, the Chronicle ran the first photos in the series with Mr Gingell receiving 12 names to match to the photos.

Over the next few months, every Friday, the Chronicle will continue publish a handful of photos from Mr Gingell’s extensive archive in a bid to fill in the gaps.

The photos are of WWII evacuees in Jamaica, London, Madeira and Northern Ireland.

Over the past 12 years, Mr Gingell has researched the evacuation era, gathered more than 2,000 images, and has worked to build a captioned archive of images.

Mr Gingell has raised around £70,000 for charity through the sale of three books detailing Gibraltar’s evacuation history.

Most Read

Brexit

UK/EU treaty ‘closer than ever’, Arias-Vasquez says

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

Europa Point Café seeks permission to expand amid growing demand

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

Govt submits plans to relocate GEA facilities to ex-SES site

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Brexit

In both Houses of the UK Parliament, ‘steadfast support’ for Gibraltar and commitment to treaty ‘as soon as possible’

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Features

Cancer Research UK Gibraltar raises over £104,000 with Relay for Life

Mon 9th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Emergency responders complete JESIP command training to enhance interoperability

9th June 2025

Local News
Young recipients honoured at Brave Hearts Awards reception

9th June 2025

Local News
Summer cultural workshops and activities announced for children

9th June 2025

Local News
Cortes meets Strait of Gibraltar Association

9th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025