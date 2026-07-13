Hair donation is ‘more than just a haircut’ for Eva Navarro

Eva Navarro, nine, hopes to give another child confidence and happiness by cutting and donating her hair which she has grown since 2024.

On July 21 the young girl will be cutting and donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust to help children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other conditions. She is also raising money for that charity in the process.

The decision to cut her hair came after seeing how long the hair had become.

“I saw it was really long so I thought that it would be amazing to donate it,” she told the Chronicle.

The hair has been growing since it was last cut to shoulder length in 2024, and the prospect of a new hairstyle has brought Eva some excitement rather than nerves.

The decision to cut is also being supported by friends and family.

She noted that her friends, “just said “okay” but they support me way more than just one word.”

She described the haircut as an opportunity to help someone else feel more confident.

“I feel so happy to be giving others confidence by doing this.”

When asked what advice they would give another child considering a hair donation, she said it could make someone very happy and was “more then just a haircut”.

The experience has also prompted reflection on kindness and the difference between feeling proud and feeling happy about helping others.

“Being kind doesn’t mean being proud of your choice after it means being happy of your choice,” she said.

“I was writing a speech the other day, and I read it to my auntie Mina and she said that I shouldn’t be proud because others should be proud of me. I should be happy of my choice.”

To donate go to https://revolut.me/erikao10/pocket/YMAFljGeRk