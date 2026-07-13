Gibraltar businesses invited to join international GibLink roadshow

The Gibraltar Government has invited local businesses and sponsors to express an interest in GibLink, a new international roadshow promoting Gibraltar to audiences across the UK and Spain.

The initiative, organised through the Ministry of Business, will provide businesses with a coordinated platform to engage with entrepreneurs, investors, high-net-worth individuals and skilled professionals.

The Government said the roadshow would highlight the opportunities arising from the UK-EU treaty and include information about Gibraltar’s new residency criteria.

Events could feature keynote addresses, presentations, exhibition-style showcases, roundtable discussions and networking sessions, with individual programmes to be confirmed.

The first event is scheduled to take place in Marbella on the afternoon of September 17.

A second event is being considered in Málaga, with the date to be confirmed after the expression of interest period closes and subject to sufficient participation.

Three regional events will then be held in Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester between September 30 and October 1.

Sponsors and exhibitors taking part in the regional roadshow would participate across all three cities.

The series will conclude with a flagship event in London on the afternoon of October 20 as part of the established GIBLDN programme.

The chief executive of Business and OFT, John Paul Fa, said: “There's real appetite out there for what Gibraltar offers.”

“Events like these help us all to get that message out there in front of the right people.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “This initiative reflects our commitment to actively promoting Gibraltar at an international level throughout the year.

At a pivotal moment for our economy, it is essential that we clearly communicate the opportunities Gibraltar offers and reinforce our position as a forward-looking and accessible jurisdiction for business and investment. I look forward to bringing these first events to life as we introduce our new residency criteria to audiences across the UK and Spain.”

Businesses from all sectors can register as sponsors or prospective attendees through a single expression of interest form.

Participation is expected to operate on a shared-cost basis, with tiered sponsorship opportunities available. Costs will be confirmed once participation levels have been established.

The events will proceed only if sufficient sponsorship and participation are secured.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by July 31 at https://bit.ly/GibLink2026

Further information is available from business.support@gibraltar.gov.gi.