For ‘Llanito History Doctor’ Ryan Asquez, social media has shown young people enjoy history

By Ivy Soanes

‘Llanito History Doctor’ Ryan Asquez has said what inspires him to continue posting online is the fact that young people are learning and interested in his stories.

Dr Asquez focuses on local stories from different areas of Gibraltar’s history including ghost stories, social history and folklore.

For Dr Asquez his interest in history began as a child when he would listen to his grandmother's stories about the Upper Town where she lived.

He was also inspired by his history teachers who had a passion for their job.

“I’ve been into history since I was a child,” Mr Asquez said.

“I’ve mentioned in the past before that my granny used to live up in Castle Road.”

“She used to tell me stories about the area and stuff that happened in the past, that got me hooked on stories.”

Dr Asquez studied history in school and university, where he studied the late medieval reformation period that fascinated him, especially the material culture and the use of the image of the suffering Christ which he studied at oxford.

If he could give his younger self advice, he said it would be “not to worry so much because everything will sort itself out” and to plan ahead especially for his first year as an undergraduate.

He never imagined he’d be doing social media now and is well-known for his introductory phrase ‘que pasa’.

“No que va, at the time social media was to keep in touch with family and friends, like Facebook and skype,” he said.

He started his social media page ‘The Llanito History Doctor’ which he has found a great tool to share stories on local page.

“In terms of how I use social media I think it’s a good tool to stay in touch with friends and family I have lots of friends who live abroad with university you do make friendships for life,” he said.

“I would say for my own use, I find it to be brilliant in sharing history it’s a great tool in that regard to share stories online especially things like Instagram and Facebook in a very visual and engaging manner.”

Recently, Dr Asquez has been studying the story of lost gold at Patio Schamari, in Gibraltar's South District.

He described how this is about the story of a wealthy Maltese gentleman, who decided to bury his gold around his home that is now the Rosia Lane carpark and Vineyards area.

“When it comes to these local tales and stories, I mean no one has found the gold,” Dr Asquez said.

“It is a question of how true it is, it does appear there is some truth in it, but it has become a local legend in its own right passed on through generation though generation.”

“The fact that the stories themselves have been passed down through generations do make them part of our folklore and folklore is part of our history in the end of the day.”

“I’m not denying the gold I’ve had people assure me it is a true story but it’s fascinating how it still holds the fascination of the people of the area and that people in the area will still talk about the Maltese gentlemen’s treasure.”

Dr Asquez said he will continue to post as he has found viewers are interested in local history.

He said this keeps him going and he appreciates of all the support people have shown him.

This has inspired him to keep making content for his supporters and to keep researching.

“As a researcher it still interests me, but the peoples support inspires me,” he said.

He enjoys seeing how young people engage with his content, with his talks and tours, and still have interest in stories and history.

He is also glad to see local schools engaging more with Gibraltar’s history and would love to see more of it.

Dr Asquez was very happy to become a part of a Young Enterprise project that promotes local history, culture, and figures.

The team ‘Collectify’ added ‘The Llanito History Doctor’ as one of their cards.

He said it was a “really fun idea” that “highlighted our community, our customs and our traditions.”

He was happy to be approached as a part of their project and is glad it has it’s gone so well.

He said it plays a part in showing that there is an interest of local history in young people.

“It is just a matter of continuing to foster and develop that interest,” Dr Asquez said.

He added: “Hopefully in the future there will be more local history in school there has been over the years, but it is a matter of baby steps. It would be great to see it being taken to another level, but it is a matter of time.”



Ivy Soanes is a student on work experience with the Chronicle.