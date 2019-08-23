Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

For local businesses, preparing for a no-deal Brexit is riddled with uncertainty

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
23rd August 2019

When it comes to planning for a hard Brexit, many local businesses quickly hit a hurdle that is hard to overcome: no one knows what shape or form a no-deal Brexit will take. Faced with that uncertainty, businessmen acknowledge that putting preparations into place to deal with any potential fallout is a difficult task. And...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Spanish rescue operation off east side of the Rock

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Iranian tanker sails from Gibraltar after US detention bid is rejected

Sun 18th Aug, 2019

Local News

US seeks to seize Grace 1 as Gibraltar moves to release

Thu 15th Aug, 2019

Local News

Together Gibraltar reveals election candidates

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
For local businesses, preparing for a no-deal Brexit is riddled with uncertainty

23rd August 2019

Local News
Solid GCSE results as students prepare for life in new schools

22nd August 2019

Local News
Yellowhammer spat continues in Govt and GSD exchanges

22nd August 2019

Sports
Over forty girls took part in camp

22nd August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019