Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 31st Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

For reoffenders, guidance is key

Retired Prison Superintendent Gareth Coom.

By Gabriella Peralta
31st October 2022

The key to preventing reoffending is aftercare, retired Prison Superintendent Gareth Coom said, highlighting how counselling, advice and check-ups are needed to avoid former prisoners reoffending. When prisoners leave HM Windmill Hill Prison, the hope is they will reintegrate into society, find jobs, fight free of addictions and not reoffend. But after 30 years in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘The Mount’ offers a taste of Gibraltarian horror this Halloween weekend

Wed 26th Oct, 2022

Local News

For St John’s new CEO, the goal is resilience for valuable community service

Mon 24th Oct, 2022

Local News

Govt publishes regulations for November 14 census

Thu 27th Oct, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for Upper Town apartment building

Tue 25th Oct, 2022

Local News

GFSC clears Valereum’s acquisition of Gibraltar Stock Exchange

Mon 31st Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps outgun Glacis from the start

31st October 2022

Sports
Lynx show they are for real

31st October 2022

Sports
Europa Point sink to a new low as Bruno Magpies ride high

31st October 2022

Sports
Nine-man Lions hold for a draw

31st October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022