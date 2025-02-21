For some Veganuary is all year round Part 2
Last month was the 12th Veganuary, a movement where people try and go vegan for the month. According to Veganuary’s organisers and based on YouGov survey results and the current population estimates for each country, roughly 25.8 million people worldwide chose to try vegan in January 2025. Gibraltarians are included in this figure, of course,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here