For struggling families, hampers mean ‘one less stress’ at Christmas
Father Charlie Azzopardi and his volunteers handed out 450 Christmas hampers to individuals and families in need on Friday. St Theresa’s Church was full of bags of food, with fresh items such as fruit and vegetables, tinned items, cereals and treats like crisps, the typical groceries of Christmas. The bags were packed by students from...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here