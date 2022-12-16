Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

For struggling families, hampers mean ‘one less stress’ at Christmas

Father Charlie Azzopardi and volunteers who helped prepare and distribute Christmas hampers to families struggling at Christmas. Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
16th December 2022

Father Charlie Azzopardi and his volunteers handed out 450 Christmas hampers to individuals and families in need on Friday. St Theresa’s Church was full of bags of food, with fresh items such as fruit and vegetables, tinned items, cereals and treats like crisps, the typical groceries of Christmas. The bags were packed by students from...

