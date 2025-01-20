For third year running, Fine Arts sets up No Cuesta D’Enero
The No Cuesta D'Enero programme of events has returned for a third year and the Fine Arts Association have organised live painting sessions, talks, portrait and photography sessions, and a historical walk. The programme will launch tonight as from 6pm at the Fine Arts Gallery with an installation titled ‘La Sala’ by Kitchen Studios’ Alex...
