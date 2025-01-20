Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

For third year running, Fine Arts sets up No Cuesta D’Enero

Fine Arts Association members Joseph Alecio and Jenna Lopez set out No Cuesta D'Enero programme while sat on art installation piece ‘La Sala’. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
20th January 2025

The No Cuesta D'Enero programme of events has returned for a third year and the Fine Arts Association have organised live painting sessions, talks, portrait and photography sessions, and a historical walk. The programme will launch tonight as from 6pm at the Fine Arts Gallery with an installation titled ‘La Sala’ by Kitchen Studios’ Alex...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP launches investigation after drone forces plane to divert

Sun 19th Jan, 2025

Local News

CIAP ceases trading, leaving frustrated customers

Thu 16th Jan, 2025

Local News

Northern Defences: What’s in store for 2025?

Tue 14th Jan, 2025

Local News

New culture law comes into effect

Fri 17th Jan, 2025

Local News

Man denies fraud allegations

Thu 16th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Business CEO looks to tackle unlicenced traders and ‘making business easy’

20th January 2025

Local News
‘Fresh’ Coroner’s inquest into collision deaths set for May

17th January 2025

Local News
New culture law comes into effect

17th January 2025

Local News
Man denies fraud allegations

16th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025