For visiting archaeologists Vanguard is a ‘treasure chest’
Excavating the Gorham’s Cave Complex is a dream come true for visiting archaeologist Dr Linda Amos, who joins the Gibraltar team during the summer months. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Dr Amos is one of the fortunate few to be excavating at Vanguard Cave this summer. She has been excavating at the Gorham’s Cave Complex...
