Former Australian Foreign Minister to assist Gibraltar in trade talks
The Gibraltar Government plans to secure the services of a former Foreign Minister of Australia to assist it with negotiations toward a free trade agreement with that country. Alexander Downer, 68, is Australia’s longest serving Foreign Minister, having held the post from 1996 to 2007, and is also a former High Commissioner to the UK....
