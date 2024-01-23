Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Former bank employee stands trial accused of fraud

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd January 2024

A former Royal Bank of Scotland International employee stood trial on Tuesday accused of hiding a £2m shortfall in the bank’s reserves, which was discovered after she was made redundant. Director of Public Prosecutions, Christian Rocca, KC, outlined the prosecution case to jurors for around four hours on Tuesday. He said a £2m shortfall was...

