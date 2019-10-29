Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Former British soldier breaks record for climbing world's 14 highest peaks

AP Photo/Tashi Sherpa,

By Press Association
29th October 2019

A Nepalese national has shattered the previous mountaineering record for successfully climbing the world's 14 highest peaks, completing the feat in 189 days.

Nirmal Purja, a former British soldier, scaled the 8,027-metre (26,340-foot) Mount Shishapangma in China on Tuesday, which was the last of the 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres (26,240 feet) in height.

The previous record for climbing the 14 peaks was seven years, 10 months and six days.

It was set by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho.

Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks in Kathmandu, which equipped the expedition, said Mr Purja was safely descending from the summit.

A former soldier in the British army, Mr Purja began his mission on April 23 with a climb of Mount Annapurna in Nepal.

He scaled Mount Everest on May 22.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Port tests new facility for Gibraltar's 'no deal' Brexit ferry

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Features

Nearly 60 years on, soldiers still search for answers over missing comrade

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Bristol could become UK's first city to launch ban on diesel vehicles

29th October 2019

UK/Spain News
Fireball spotted in the skies over the UK and Ireland

29th October 2019

UK/Spain News
UK on course for December general election as Jeremy Corbyn backs poll

29th October 2019

UK/Spain News
Opinion polls point to stalemate in Spain's Nov.10 election

29th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019