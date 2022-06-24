Former Burnley FC chairman takes over St Joseph
With just over a week before St Joseph football club play their first leg of the Europa Conference league first round qualifiers the club have announced Mike Garlick as their new owner and chairman. Mr Mike Garlick was previously Chairman and majority shareholder of Burnley Football Club - the town he was born and brought...
