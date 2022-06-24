Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Former Burnley FC chairman takes over St Joseph

Photo courtesy St Joseph FC

By Stephen Ignacio
24th June 2022

With just over a week before St Joseph football club play their first leg of the Europa Conference league first round qualifiers the club have announced Mike Garlick as their new owner and chairman. Mr Mike Garlick was previously Chairman and majority shareholder of Burnley Football Club - the town he was born and brought...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt files plans to accommodate e-gates at frontier immigration post

Thu 23rd Jun, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for Landport revamp

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Local News

FATF puts Gibraltar on 'grey list' as it urges 'active and successful' enforcement

Fri 17th Jun, 2022

Local News

Gaming industry hears of Gibraltar’s firm resolve to address FATF’s ‘disappointing’ grey list decision

Thu 23rd Jun, 2022

Local News

Amid construction boom, a difficult balance as buildings go up

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) Launches the 2022 Summer Sports and Stay and Play Programme

23rd June 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Select faced Royal Army Physical Training Corps as Gibraltar7s arrives again

23rd June 2022

Sports
Gibraltar squads prepare to represent their country in FIBA competitions

23rd June 2022

Sports
Spanish police make arrests in match fixing probe linked to Spain and Gib league games

21st June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022