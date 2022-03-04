Former defendants in Bland case file claim for costs
Three men who were previously charged with conspiracy to defraud Bland Ltd yesterday brought a case before the Supreme Court seeking costs of £380,000 from the Crown. Earlier this year the Attorney General, Michael Llamas, QC, entered a nolle prosequi in respect of the case, citing “matters in the wider public interest” for his decision...
