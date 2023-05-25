Former Deputy Governor engaged to advise on civil service reform, raising heated exchange in Parliament
Nick Pyle, the former Deputy Governor and acting Governor at the time that former police Commissioner Ian McGrail took early retirement, has been engaged by the Chief Secretary to advise on civil service training and reform. The development was revealed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo as he responded to questions in Parliament from Keith Azopardi,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here