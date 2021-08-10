Former Ghana U19 joins St Joseph’s FC
St Joseph FC last week announced the signing of 28 year old Ghana national Kofi Antwi, subject to the necessary clearance being received. Described as a former Ghana U19 International, With an “explosive pace as a winger and is also strong and versatile and able to play in all three positions up front” Kofi Antwi...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here