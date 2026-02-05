Former prison staff return to the Moorish Castle

Former prison officers returned to the old prison at the Moorish Castle as part of a visit organised by Professor Clive Finlayson of the Gibraltar National Museum.

The group was shown around the castle and informed about the works being carried out by Fortress Attractions Ltd under the supervision of the Gibraltar National Museum.

Professor Finlayson said the visit provided an opportunity to share the progress of the works with those who had previously worked at the site.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to show the works to those who had spent a large part of their working life here.”

“It was a special moment that brought the site back to life.”

“I have received a lot of help, especially from former Prison Superintendent Mr Gareth Coom, with regards to the recent history of the prison, including many anecdotes and details which could have easily been lost.”

“I am also grateful to the current Superintendent Mr Nigel Gaetto for presenting the museum with historical artefacts which are of great heritage importance and interest.”

“It will all add value to the site when it opens to the public.”

Commenting on the visit, Mr Coom said members of the Retired Prison Officers Association had been invited to see the changes made to the former prison.

“A group from the Retired Prison Officers Association was invited to visit the outstanding works that have transformed the prison’s ‘Old Military Yard’ to its original appearance.”

“The walk brought back many memories of laughter amongst colleagues, difficult times and, personally, of friends and family members who worked there for many years but unfortunately are no longer with us.”

“Our sincere thanks to Dr Clive Finlayson and the museum for arranging this.”