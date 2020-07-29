Former pro joins rugby’s technical coaching team
Gibraltar Rugby this week has announced via social media that Phil Nielsen will be joining the GRFU Technical Coaching team and assisting on a part-time basis. Mr Nielsen, an ex-pro Rugby player having played in the Premiership and Championship, will maintain his current commitments. The association says that “his experience and knowledge will greatly benefit...
