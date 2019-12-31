Former student and teacher to cross paths in London performance

Local actor Kaigan Garcia will be stepping into the limelight in a London performance of a play written by his former teacher Julian Felice.

Mr Garcia will be playing the role of ‘A (later John)’ in the play called ‘Ten Minutes’ at Theatro Technis in Camden next March.

The play directed by Greek director Danai Arch, the play will form part of ‘From Script to Stage’, a showcase scratch night staged by Saw It Here First Productions.

Mr Garcia and Mr Felice already have a long partnership in drama, with the former having been Mr Felice’s student at Bayside School.

The pair worked together as part of Bayside and Westside Drama Group, where Mr Garcia participated in a number of productions.

Mr Garcia won Best Supporting Actor at the 2012 Gibraltar Drama Festival for playing the role of Francis in ‘Too Much Make Up’, another of Mr Felice’s plays.

Mr Garcia is a graduate from ArtsEd performing arts school and has spent the last few years working as a performer in London, including at the London Dungeon and in the short film ‘As It Comes’.

In 2017 he formed part of a production of ‘Evita’ at the Phoenix Theatre in London.

This will be the second time ‘Ten Minutes’ has been performed in London, having been staged at the King’s Head Theatre by Tiny Theatre Company in February 2019.

Mr Felice is an established playwright, with many of his works published and performed internationally.

This also marks Mr Felice’s second collaboration with Saw It Here First Productions, who performed his play ‘Happy Birthday’ last March.

The company holds scratch nights to raise money for charities, in this case The Moira Fund, which raises funds to support those bereaved by the murder or manslaughter of loved ones.

The performance is set to take place on Sunday, March 8 and further information will be available on the Saw It Here First Productions or Julian Felice – Playwright Facebook pages.