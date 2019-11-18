Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Four boats containing 39 migrants intercepted crossing English Channel

Susan Pilcher/PA Wire

By Press Association
18th November 2019

By Ben Mitchell, PA

A total of 39 migrants have been detained after four boats were intercepted attempting to cross the English Channel.

Border Force vessels stopped the boats which all attempted to reach the UK early on Sunday morning.

The first boat, which was stopped by the Border Force at 4.40am, contained nine people with the second incident happening at 6am - with five more people being detained in a rigid hulled inflatable boat (Rhib).

A further two Rhibs were intercepted at 7am and 7.30am with 11 people on the first and 14 on the second.

A Home Office spokeswoman said that all of those detained presented themselves as Iranian.

She said: "Border Force dealt with four incidents on November 17 after being alerted to small boats travelling across the Channel towards the UK.

"The people from all boats were taken to Dover where they were medically assessed before being interviewed by immigration officials.

"Crossing the Channel in a small boat is incredibly dangerous. Anyone attempting the journey is taking a huge risk with their life and the lives of their loved ones."

Local photographer, Susan Pilcher, told the PA news agency: "I saw 11 men being led up the beach by both border force and some by ambulance personnel.

"RNLI were also assisting too. Big mix of ages from one young man in his teens to some in what appeared to be mid to late 50s.

"Some were clearly struggling to walk across the beach."

Most Read

Local News

UK must stand by Gibraltar after 'toxic and divisive' Brexit, Lord Patten says

Sun 17th Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltarian artist Beatrice Garcia launches first solo exhibition in London

Sun 17th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

La Linea urges Spanish Govt to invest in border

Mon 18th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
ICC considers first probe of British military for alleged war crimes

18th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Confidence in Britain is faltering, CBI chief warns

18th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Four boats containing 39 migrants intercepted crossing English Channel

18th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Ex-Catalan minister set to be arrested under extradition warrant

14th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019