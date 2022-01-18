Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Four GFRS officers promoted

By Chronicle Staff
18th January 2022

Four officers from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service were recently promoted within the operational branch.

Sub Officer Jared Olivero was promoted to the rank of Station Officer and will be posted to Blue Watch.

As one of the Breathing Apparatus Instructors (BAI), he’s been instrumental in the development and maintenance of competence in BA firefighting, and search and rescue procedures.

Leading Firefighter Martin Posso has been promoted to the rank of Sub Officer and will be posted to Red Watch.

Mr Posso also forms part of the GFRS’ BAI compliment, a vital “core” discipline in any Fire Service.
Firefighters Stefan Rodriguez and Christian Navas have been promoted to the rank of Leading Firefighter and will be posted to White and Red Watch respectively.

The first, but not less vital, step in their career progression, Mr Rodriguez and Mr Navas will soon be embarking on their Officer Development courses at the Fire Service College.

“We congratulate these four officers for their respective achievements and wish them all every success as they take on these new responsibilities, leading their crews through the complex challenges faced by a modern-day Fire and Rescue Service,” a spokesman for the GFRS senior management team said.

