Four golds in Mijas for GRGA

It was another early start for the gymnasts and coaches, where we saw the individual gymnasts perform in Mijas. Thea Cawthorn competed in the Junior Base Ball category and her great performance won her first Gold medal of this season.

Nyah Galia followed on in the Senior Base Ribbon category and placed 5th.

Faith Guilliano competed her first hoop routine of the season and won Gold, with Chanel Trinidad winning Silver.

Faith Guilliano competed again this time with her elegant Ribbon routine to win a Bronze medal, while teammate Chanel Trinidad came in 4th.

In the afternoon session we saw Alyse Lombard compete in the Infantil Pre Copa Category where she won Gold for her rope routine and 6th for clubs.

Jasmine Vaughan competed in the Junior Pre Copa and won her first Gold of the season for ribbon and 6th for her hoop.

Nora El Ouazani competed with her hoop and placed 4th overall and ribbon 6th overall.

Team Junior came 3rd overall with Jasmine Vaughan and Nora El Ouazani

Congratulations to all Gymnasts and coaches for these fantastic results.