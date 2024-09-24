Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Fourth complainant takes stand in child sex abuse trial

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
24th September 2024

The fourth complainant in a Supreme Court trial described on Monday how he was sexually assaulted in a local estate as a child. The complainant, Master Y, told the jury he had been assaulted within an office of a local estate and that he also saw other children being abused. The defendant, Graham Southwell, 62,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Chained outside No.6, a mother appeals for help for daughter 

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Brexit

EU still aiming for November launch of new automated immigration system

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
EU still aiming for November launch of new automated immigration system

23rd September 2024

Local News
RGP logs more than one domestic report a day

23rd September 2024

Local News
Govt to take tougher stance on assaults on emergency workers

23rd September 2024

Local News
Ace Art launches newest exhibition ‘Rock and Paper II’

20th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024