Framework agreement is ‘imperfect compromise’ that opens door to ‘safe, beneficial’ treaty, CM tells Lords
The framework agreement for Gibraltar’s future relations with the EU is the “fruit of compromise” and “imperfect” but could lead to a long-lasting treaty that is “safe and beneficial” for all parties, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told the House of Lords on Tuesday. Addressing the Lords EU Select Committee during a 90-minute virtual session, Mr...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here