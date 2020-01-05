Franco and Evans get their names on the Danny Barton Mile shield
Jesse Franco and Abigail Evans collected the Danny Barton Mile shield this Sunday after winning the male and female races respectively. Jesse Franco was to record his third consecutive victory in this event after winning the two previous years. With a time of 4.40s Jesse Franco was to shave seconds from his previous personal best...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here