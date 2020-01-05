Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 5th Jan, 2020

Franco and Evans get their names on the Danny Barton Mile shield

By Stephen Ignacio
5th January 2020

Jesse Franco and Abigail Evans collected the Danny Barton Mile shield this Sunday after winning the male and female races respectively. Jesse Franco was to record his third consecutive victory in this event after winning the two previous years. With a time of 4.40s Jesse Franco was to shave seconds from his previous personal best...

