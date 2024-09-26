Franco asks Marlaska for details on border automation changes

The Mayor of La Linea, Juan Franco, has written to Spain’s Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, seeking clarification on how the EU’s new automated immigration system will be implemented at the border with Gibraltar.

The new Entry/Exit System [EES] is due to come into force in November and there are fears it could lead to severe disruption at the Gibraltar/Spain frontier, at least during the implementation phase.

Under the EES, non-EU nationals entering the bloc from a non-EU country – including Gibraltar – would first need to register fingerprints and a facial scan with their passport details.

Once travellers have provided their biometric and passport information, that registration will be valid for three years and the details used to conduct immigration checks every time travellers enter the Schengen area.

Ahead of the entry into force of the EES system, Spain has already installed e-gates and registration machines for pedestrians on its side of the Gibraltar border, although they have not been switched on yet.

But it is not yet clear how Spain will implement the automated checks in practice.

The letter sent to Mr Grande Marlaska has the support of all parties in La Linea’s city council and seeks information on the practical elements of the change.

“The ministry is being asked about a technical issue, considering that once these controls are installed, there will need to be an adaptation period during which queues and problems may arise, affecting both the general public, companies, and Spanish workers who cross the border daily,” La Linea’s city council said in a statement.

“The mayor has personally verified that the installation of these systems has already been placed at the national territory access point from Gibraltar, although it is unknown whether the initial predictions for its implementation in November will be met or if there might be a delay due to difficulties in some countries like Germany, France, or the Netherlands in initiating the process.”

Mr Franco hoped the minister will provide information to clarify how the implementation process will work in practice.

The new Entry/Exit System is due to come into operation on November 10 – with a contingency for a later November 17 start date - but there were reports last week that the date could slip over concerns that some countries were not ready.

However, a Commission spokesperson told the Chronicle earlier this week that the EU is still aiming to implement its new system for automated immigration checks as from November, although it did not confirm a specific date during that month.

The EU’s separate ETIAS travel authorisation system for visa-exempt travellers would follow early in 2025.

“The Commission is working with the Member States and eu-LISA towards the target date of November this year for the Entry/Exit System, and ETIAS is foreseen to be ready to enter into operation in Spring 2025,” the Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

“The Commission remains in close contact with Member States supporting them to be ready to operate.”

The EES, together with the ETIAS as from next year, would mean much tighter controls on non-EU nationals – including people from Gibraltar – when entering the Schengen zone.

It would operate at all Schengen external borders, including at Gibraltar’s land frontier with Spain as well as EU ports and airports.

Under interim measures pending the outcome of treaty negotiations, Spanish immigration officials have allowed Gibraltar Red ID card holders to enter Spain without the need to have their passports stamped.

But that will likely change if the EES system comes into operation prior to a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc being agreed.

The Gibraltar Government has said it will reciprocate any new immigrations checks implemented by Spanish authorities at the border with Gibraltar.