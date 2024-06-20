Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Franco holds ‘dense and complex’ Brexit meeting with Madrid officials

WORKERS' MEETING: Spain’s State Secretary for the European Union, Fernando Sampedro, is pictured above with members of his team during a meeting on Brexit with the cross-border workers' association Ascteg.

By Chronicle Staff
20th June 2024

La Línea's mayor, Juan Franco, held a "dense and complex" meeting with Spain’s State Secretary for the European Union, Fernando Sampedro, and his team on Tuesday evening, analysing in depth the repercussions of Brexit on the Spanish city.

After the meeting, Mr Franco confirmed that the Spanish Givernment "is aware of all the issues that concern us in our city regarding Brexit”.

He said these include the impact on cross-border workers, pensions, businesses and the potential implications of removing the border and enhanced use of Gibraltar’s airport.

The mayor welcomed the focus on La Linea and the effort to address its concerns, adding: "We are now recognised [by Madrid] as the city mainly affected by Brexit in relation to Gibraltar."

"All the problems that concern us so much are on the agenda, they are being dealt with and solutions are being sought,” he said.

Mr Franco expressed his hope that agreement on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar would be reached soon and that "a viable future for our town will be guaranteed".

Mr Sampedro and his team from Spain’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs also met with the cross-border workers’ association Ascteg.

Most Read

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Families of deceased in fatal collision case turn to Privy Council in latest challenge

Wed 19th Jun, 2024

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

TNG Global awards Eastside Coastal Protection Works contract

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Far-right parties make gains in elections to European Parliament, as centre-right strengthens majority

10th June 2024

Brexit
Albares hears Brexit concerns first-hand from La Linea and Campo businesses, unions

5th June 2024

Brexit
Albares: Spain’s position on Schengen and customs is EU obligation, not ‘capricious’ demand

4th June 2024

Brexit
Albares looks beyond July 4 for ‘final push’ on treaty

3rd June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024