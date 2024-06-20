Franco holds ‘dense and complex’ Brexit meeting with Madrid officials

La Línea's mayor, Juan Franco, held a "dense and complex" meeting with Spain’s State Secretary for the European Union, Fernando Sampedro, and his team on Tuesday evening, analysing in depth the repercussions of Brexit on the Spanish city.

After the meeting, Mr Franco confirmed that the Spanish Givernment "is aware of all the issues that concern us in our city regarding Brexit”.

He said these include the impact on cross-border workers, pensions, businesses and the potential implications of removing the border and enhanced use of Gibraltar’s airport.

The mayor welcomed the focus on La Linea and the effort to address its concerns, adding: "We are now recognised [by Madrid] as the city mainly affected by Brexit in relation to Gibraltar."

"All the problems that concern us so much are on the agenda, they are being dealt with and solutions are being sought,” he said.

Mr Franco expressed his hope that agreement on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar would be reached soon and that "a viable future for our town will be guaranteed".

Mr Sampedro and his team from Spain’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs also met with the cross-border workers’ association Ascteg.