Frank Carreras re-elected to AASSE
Frank Carreras, the President of the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association, has been re-elected President of the Athletics Associations of the Small States of Europe (AASSE) following their annual general meeting held recently in Lausanne, Switzerland. This is Frank’s fourth term as President of the AASSE. The AASSE is a highly influential group of Athletic Federations...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here